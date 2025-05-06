Cats have long held a place in human culture, revered and represented in various societies for over 9,500 years. Their symbolism, grace, and quirky nature make them an endlessly fascinating subject! The 🐈 “Kitties of the Archipolygo” Art Exhibition invites you to explore a whimsical stretch of imaginary islands inhabited by over a hundred curated 3D paper kitty sculptures, a mini paradise with something for every art and cat lover to adore!

This exhibition showcases the collective creativity of over a hundred first-year, first-semester The One Academy students.

🎨 Art Exhibition: Kitties of the Archipolygo

📅 Date: 5 May – 16 May 2025

📍 Venue: The One Academy

The One Gallery, Level 1, Block B4, Leisure Commerce Square,

No.9, Jalan PJS 8/9,

46150 Petaling Jaya,

Selangor

🎟️ Fee: F.O.C

🚫 Gaze with love, don’t ‘pet’!

🕘 Time:

Monday to Friday: 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

*Closed on Sunday & public holidays