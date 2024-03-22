“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Trailer Just Dropped! 💜💀💚

“Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse”

More than 30 years and we’re back!

The sequel to the 1988 Beetlejuice film catches up with Lydia Deetz (with Winona Ryder resuming her role) and her teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega). The pair travel home to Winter River to visit Delia (Catherine O’Hara) after a sudden family loss, resulting in Astrid discovering the old miniature model of Winter River.

And lo and behold, Beetlejuice (with Michael Keaton returning) emerges from the miniature town, while Lydia looks on in horror.

Catch the trailer below and recap the first film as preparation for this sequel!

*Cover image via Warner Bros.