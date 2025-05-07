Free SPM workshops!

📣 SPM 2025 is coming – Are your students ready? 📣

Exciting opportunity for schools preparing for SPM 2025! SPMFlix is offering free in-school SPM workshops for Bahasa Malaysia, English, Sejarah, and Mathematics — exclusive notes & materials developed by highly experienced educators.

Workshop Details:

📅 13th May – 30th July 2025 (select 3 preferred dates)

🏫 At your school

⏳ 2 hours (only 1 session per school)

📚 Only 15 schools will be selected — first come, first served

How to Register:

1. Choose one subject

2. Suggest three preferred dates

3. Register here: https://bit.ly/SPMFlixSchoolWorkshop, we’ll be in touch to confirm your session and next steps.

Give your students the chance to strengthen their SPM prep — for free. Questions? Contact us at: whatsapp.spmflix.com

SPMFlix is a nation building initiative by the BAC Education Group.