HER TURN 2026 – MAHSA Pink October Women’s Wellness Day

𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 – 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗥𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀. 𝟭 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆 is a Pink October Women’s Wellness Day organised by 𝗠𝗔𝗛𝗦𝗔 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵, dedicated to encouraging women to prioritise their health, wellness and overall wellbeing.

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: 10 & 11 October 2026

𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲: MAHSA Avenue, Block C, MAHSA Health (Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/rCGQLjfBgdTXGaZ9A ; Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw2839pdp3)

The event features a specially curated wellness journey with a variety of health and wellness activities, including:

• 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Blood Pressure, Heart Rate & More

• 𝗣𝗮𝗽 𝗦𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸-𝗨𝗽

• 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Breast health and the importance of regular screening

• 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Early detection and oral health awareness

• 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗿 & 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗽 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 – Personalised insights into scalp health and hair care

• 𝗡𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻– Personalised nutrition tips and lifestyle insights

• 𝗦𝗽𝗮 & 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 – Wellness experiences designed for the mind and body

• 𝗗𝗡𝗔 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆– Health and lifestyle insights through DNA discovery

• 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲 – Sampling, Product Placement, Demos & Exclusive Offers

• 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 & 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 – Lucky Draw & Special Event-Day Offers

Participants can also enjoy 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 throughout the event. Complimentary sessions are limited and available on a 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁-𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁-𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀. Pap smear check-ups are subject to 𝗛𝗦𝗣 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆.

Through HER TURN 2026, MAHSA Health aims to encourage women to 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆, 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 in managing their health and wellbeing.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: https://link.apisystem.tech/widget/form/9zIQMVg22YROCLP55rXT

𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹: [email protected]

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁: 012-252 3358