Netizens Are Angry And Worried For Students Who Have To Cross This Dangerous Bridge To Get To School

We’ve often heard of the journey that our parents and grandparents have gone through just to go to school.

However, that is the story of the olden days and with how times have changed, one would think that it would not exist in the current era.

On 10 January 2022, Bernama posted a series of photos where primary school students in Sabah were seen crossing a bridge that looks like it can fall off at any moment.

Demi menuntut ilmu. Beberapa pelajar Sekolah Kebangsaan Sibuga Besar terpaksa menggunakan jambatan gantung yang sudah usang dan tidak dibaiki pada hari pertama sesi persekolahan ketika tinjauan di Kampung Nelayan, Sandakan Sabah Tengah hari ini. 📸 Arjasneh Ahmad/ BERNAMA pic.twitter.com/bSnFFJjklM — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 10, 2022

It is said that the students are from Kampung Nelayan, Sandakan Sabah Tengah and they are studying in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sibuga Besar.

Their dangerous journey…