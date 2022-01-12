Connect with us

Social News

Netizens Are Angry And Worried For Students Who Have To Cross This Dangerous Bridge To Get To School

That doesn't look safe at all

Published

4 weeks ago

on



Source: Bernama

We’ve often heard of the journey that our parents and grandparents have gone through just to go to school.

However, that is the story of the olden days and with how times have changed, one would think that it would not exist in the current era.

On 10 January 2022, Bernama posted a series of photos where primary school students in Sabah were seen crossing a bridge that looks like it can fall off at any moment.

It is said that the students are from Kampung Nelayan, Sandakan Sabah Tengah and they are studying in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sibuga Besar.

Their dangerous journey…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on