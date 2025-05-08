Straw Lim Celebrates Malaysian Identity In New Single & Showcase



Thirsty for JUICE content? Quench your cravings on our Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp

Malaysian singer-songwriter Straw Lim has just released her latest single, ‘Home’, a vibrant preview of her forthcoming album Pulang.

The track was released on 5 May 2025 and sets the tone for her upcoming live showcase titled Marilah Pulang, which will be held on 24 and 25 May at Nero Event Space, PJPAC in 1 Utama E.

‘Home’ is an energetic and heartfelt track inspired by dikir barat, a traditional Malaysian musical form known for its rhythmic and communal spirit. Featuring lyrics in Mandarin, Malay and English, the song celebrates cultural diversity and unity through playful melodies and catchy rhythms.

It has already received recognition, winning Best Overall Production and the Creative Excellence Award at the 2024 Short + Sweet Malaysia Festival (Song category) at KLPAC.

The single introduces…