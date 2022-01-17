Syed Saddiq Slams Critics With ‘Bukan Baju MUDA’ Shirt After ‘Inappropriate’ Attire To Booster Shot

Previously, there were pictures circulating online where there are people wearing MUDA’s t-shirt sitting around a table full of beer cans and bottles. There were also accusations saying that those ‘MUDA members’ in the photos were using flood relief aid to buy alcohol.

The accusations were later debunked by MUDA’s co-founder Syed Saddiq as a sabotage attempt by other political parties.

GM! Hari ini saya pakai bukan baju MUDA. No problemkan? pic.twitter.com/m5q3ptaGlJ — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) January 16, 2022

Yesterday morning, Syed Saddiq posted a tweet with a photo of him wearing a t-shirt ‘bukan baju muda’ with the caption, “GM! Today I am not wearing MUDA clothes. No problem right?”

“Don’t worry, this is not a MUDA shirt, you can style it anywhere you want without obstacles because this is not a MUDA shirt,” a netizen replied.

