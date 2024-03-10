Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

The Fly FM JoKeRs in the Morning

Weekday mornings from 6-10am.

Share your thoughts on the topic that aired today.

WhatsApp Me

Useless Facts

Submit your friends or family's details and we'll Accent-Dentally Call them.

Step 1: Fill in the details below, yours and the person you want us to Accent-Dentally call.

Step 2: We will create a scenario based on the information you submitted, the more info, the better!

Step 3: We might call you to make sure all our information is correct.

Step 4: The Fly FM Jokers ACCENT-DENTALLY call them!

    Your information (person submitting)
    Person you would like The Jokers to Accent-Dentally Call

    * required

    We may also contact you to clarify information and build a better storyline.

    * Information provided will not be shared to any third party organisations or individuals outside of Fly FM & Media Prima Audio.

    Listen to The Fly FM Jokers in the Morning

    CATCH UP