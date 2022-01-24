Connect with us

11th Dead Turtle Washed Up In Terengganu Within This Month Calls For Concern Of Extinction

It's the icon of the state

Published

2 weeks ago

on



48Ed949B Cb16 408C 948D 71569Dcbf134

January 2022 is proving to be one of the deadliest months for green turtles in Terengganu as today, another carcass of the species was found stranded at a beach in the state, this time in Pantai Kelulut near Marang.

This is the 11th carcass of a green turtle that was found in Terengganu within this month alone.

As reported by national news agency Bernama, the carcass of an adult female green turtle was found stranded in a state of decay. It may have died 3 or 4 days ago, most probably from plastic ingestion.

State Fisheries Department director Ruzaidi Mamat said that this latest discovery is…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

