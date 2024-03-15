Get Audio+
12-year-old girl missing in Pudu

today15 March 2024

Twelve-year-old Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar is a student at SK Perempuan Pudu 1.

PETALING JAYA: A 12-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday after failing to return home from school in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said a missing person’s report was filed yesterday morning after the girl, Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar, went missing.