12-year-old girl missing in Pudu

Twelve-year-old Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar is a student at SK Perempuan Pudu 1.

PETALING JAYA: A 12-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday after failing to return home from school in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said a missing person’s report was filed yesterday morning after the girl, Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar, went missing.

β€œSearch efforts are being carried out diligently,” he said.

The girl’s school, SK Perempuan Pudu 1, has also taken to Facebook to ask members of the public to keep an eye out for Siti Dhia.

β€œIf you have any information, please reach out to her mother at 012-641 1600, or notify the school authorities or teachers at SKPP1.”