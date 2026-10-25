4K For Fresh Grads

PMX said RM2,000. Fly FM boss said, LET’S DOUBLE IT! We’re hiring a SHOW PRODUCER at RM4,000/month!
Fresh grad with big ideas, a creative mind and the guts to get Malaysia talking? No experience needed. This could be your mic-drop moment!
Eligibility – Malaysian fresh graduates aged 20-35 only. No radio experience required.
Workplace – Willing to work at Balai Berita, Bangsar.
Availability – Must be available for the full Bootcamp from 6-12 November.
Submission – Resume and a 45-second video pitch through the Fly FM website.
Pitch Prompt – Tell us why we should hire you and pitch ONE idea for Fly FM Breakfast.