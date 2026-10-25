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search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

4K For Fresh Grads

PMX said RM2,000. Fly FM boss said, LET’S DOUBLE IT! We’re hiring a SHOW PRODUCER at RM4,000/month!

Fresh grad with big ideas, a creative mind and the guts to get Malaysia talking? No experience needed. This could be your mic-drop moment!

Terms & Conditions

EligibilityMalaysian fresh graduates aged 20-35 only. No radio experience required.
Workplace –  Willing to work at Balai Berita, Bangsar.
Availability Must be available for the full Bootcamp from 6-12 November.
Submission – Resume and a 45-second video pitch through the Fly FM website.
Pitch Prompt – Tell us why we should hire you and pitch ONE idea for Fly FM Breakfast.



    Your Details

    How to get a shareable link:

    1. Put your resume and video in one folder in Drive. Right-click the folder → Share.

    2. Under "General access", choose Anyone with the link → Viewer.

    3. Click Copy link and paste it above.

    If we can't open your link, we can't review your application.