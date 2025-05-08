88rising, Levi’s Spotlight Next-Gen SEA Artists



If you’ve been itching for something real in the music scene—not the overproduced stuff, but raw, honest sounds from the region’s most exciting artists—Road to FAM might be the best thing you’ll hear about this year.

New music distribution platform, Future Asian Music (FAM)—the brainchild of 88rising—has teamed up with Levi’s to launch a free, multi-city music tour across Southeast Asia this May. They’re calling it Road to FAM, and it’s not just a festival—it’s a movement.

Think underground energy meets global-level production, all stitched together by Levi’s, a brand that’s been riding shotgun with cultural revolutions for 150 years.

Here’s the gist: The tour kicks off in Manila on 14 May, followed by stops in Singapore (16 May), Kuala Lumpur (21…