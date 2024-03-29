“A Simple Favour” Sequel is in the Works!

If you enjoyed the first installment of A Simple Favour, you’d be happy to know that a follow up is in the works!

Three main cast members Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Henry Golding would all be reprising their roles.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, following two mothers, Stephanie and Emily, who form an unlikely friendship. Things go downhill when Emily goes missing, leaving Stephanie to look for her while discovering hidden secrets along the way.

The second movie will see Stephanie and Emily returning and jetting off to Italy for Emily’s wedding. A murder is to be expected, as well as betrayal, and twists and turns, so watch out!

*Cover image via Lionsgate