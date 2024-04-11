Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Aaron-Wooi Yik reach Asian Championships last eight

today11 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Men’s pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are through to the quarter-finals of the Asian Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Fabian Peter

Previous post