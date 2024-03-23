Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Aira responds to Fast Track selection with good showing Down Under

today23 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: National squash champion Aira Azman is on the right track for an Olympic medal in the Fast Track programme.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Aftar Singh

Previous post