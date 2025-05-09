Amber Chia Sustains Injuries After Fainting From Exhaustion



Malaysian supermodel and actress Amber Chia was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, 4 May, after collapsing due to work-related exhaustion.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, 7 May, to share a series of photos documenting her hospitalisation, including a touching image of her 15-year-old son, Ashton Wong, keeping her company at her bedside.

She also disclosed that this wasn’t the first time she had fainted.

In the heartfelt post, Chia revealed the extent of her injuries from the fall, including 10 stitches on her chin, more than 10 on her lips, and damage to seven teeth.

“I kept asking myself why I fainted. I always thought I was healthy, so why did I suddenly lose consciousness? This is the third time I’ve…