Connect with us

Sports

‘An absolute knob’: Rival slams Kyrgios’ Open antics

WELLINGTON: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been labelled “an absolute knob” by an Australian Open rival after a heated doubles clash at Melbourne Park.

Published

2 weeks ago

on



WELLINGTON: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been labelled “an absolute knob” by an Australian Open rival after a heated doubles clash at Melbourne Park.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on