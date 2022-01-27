‘An absolute knob’: Rival slams Kyrgios’ Open antics

WELLINGTON: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been labelled “an absolute knob” by an Australian Open rival after a heated doubles clash at Melbourne Park.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
WELLINGTON: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been labelled “an absolute knob” by an Australian Open rival after a heated doubles clash at Melbourne Park.
WELLINGTON: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been labelled “an absolute knob” by an Australian Open rival after a heated doubles clash at Melbourne Park.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: