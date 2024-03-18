Arif Aiman is at a different level, says Garrido

KUALA LUMPUR: Arif Aiman Hanapi will not be featuring at the 2024 AFC Under-23 (U-23) Asian Cup which will be held from April 15 to May 3 in Doha, Qatar.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Arif Aiman Hanapi will not be featuring at the 2024 AFC Under-23 (U-23) Asian Cup which will be held from April 15 to May 3 in Doha, Qatar.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Farah Azharie
AFC Under-23 (U-23) Asian Cup Arif Aiman Hanapi Football Juan Torres Garrido malaysia news NST Sports
KUALA LUMPUR: The husband of singer Adira Suhaimi, Datuk Seri Adnan Abu, stands firm in not wanting to divorce his first wife, Datin Seri Sharifah Norshafila Hashim.
today18 March 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.