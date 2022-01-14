Australia cancels Djokovic visa again

MELBOURNE: Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time in a sensational new attempt to deport the unvaccinated tennis superstar Friday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
MELBOURNE: Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time in a sensational new attempt to deport the unvaccinated tennis superstar Friday.
MELBOURNE: Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time in a sensational new attempt to deport the unvaccinated tennis superstar Friday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: