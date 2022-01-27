BAM lift ban on Zii Jia and Jin Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: It is official. Both Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei are now free to play independently and not under BAM.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: It is official. Both Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei are now free to play independently and not under BAM.
KUALA LUMPUR: It is official. Both Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei are now free to play independently and not under BAM.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: