Bar Owners Of Klang Valley Voice Out Concerns Of Keeping Business Afloat Due To Confusing SOPs

It seems as though all sectors have reopened with SOPs in place to revive the economy while staying cautious of the pandemic, yet there has been one sector that has been ignored all his while.

Bar owners and nightlife advocates have voiced out their worries and this is what they have to say about their struggling businesses…

Restaurant Bar Owners Association spokesman Joshua Bilique said most bars and nightclubs were still not allowed to operate because they remained in the national recovery plan’s SOP negative list.

“Most of the local nightclubs and entertainment outlets have had to convert to the restaurant and bar concept just to be able to operate,” he told FMT. “I have been able to keep my business afloat but not everyone in this industry can say the same.”

He claimed that the SOPs were not clear, allowing some businesses to open past midnight but not nightclubs. This had severely affected nightlife business…