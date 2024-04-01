“Barbie” Superfan Kristen Stewart Reveals She Would Do a Marvel Movie On One Condition…

We’ve seen Kristen Stewart do indie films, we’ve seen Kristen Stewart do biopic films, but we’ve never seen her do superhero films!

The Love Lies Bleeding star shared her thoughts on jumping on the Marvel bandwagon, saying that while it would be “stupid” to provide a definitive “yes” or “no” answer to whether she would ever suit up for a superhero flick, she “will likely never” do it.

“It sounds like a [redacted] nightmare, actually,” she says.

She, however, has one condition, which is:

“If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it.”

Come on, Greta, let’s go!

