Big Moves at MDA as New Leadership Steps Up for 2025–2026

As the digital world continues to evolve faster than ever, the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA) has announced its leadership line-up for the 2025–2026 term, and it’s a strong mix of experience, innovation, and vision.

Leading the charge is Nicholas Sagau Tony Ngimat, Chief Operating Officer of REV Media Group, who’s taking the reins as President of MDA. Joining him is Pranav Jha, Head of Media Practices at GroupM Malaysia, who steps in as Vice President.

Their appointments come on the heels of a proud moment for MDA—former President Eileen Ooi has been promoted to CEO of PHD APAC. A big win for Malaysia on the regional stage!

The leadership team is also getting a boost with Cindy Eliza Vaz, Chief Digital Officer of IPG Mediabrands, coming on board as Treasurer. Known for her deep expertise in…