Casio’s F-91W Is a Humble, Anti-Luxury Icon That Won’t Quit

It’s funny how something so small and humble can leave such a lasting mark.

The Casio F-91W is one of those rare objects that quietly crosses borders, classes, and cultures. It doesn’t ask for attention. It doesn’t have to. It’s just there—reliable, honest, and timeless in the way very few things actually are.

It’s like the white sneaker of horology.

The F-91W is a tiny watch with a big heart

Launched in 1989, the F-91W never tried to be anything other than what it was: A simple digital watch. No gold plating, no sapphire crystal, no grand complications.

Just a small resin case, a black rubber strap, and a screen that tells you the time, the day, and the date. Press a button, and a green glow flickers to life—not quite enough…