Chad Gilbert from Pop-Punk Band New Found Glory Dies at 45

Chad Gilbert, founding guitarist, backing vocalist and songwriter of American pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died at the age of 45.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, and his bandmates, who said he passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family and friends.

Gilbert, who had been receiving cancer treatment since 2021, helped form New Found Glory in Florida in 1997 and played a key role in the band’s rise during the early-2000s pop-punk scene.

He contributed to several of the group’s best-known albums, including Nothing Gold Can Stay, New Found Glory, Sticks and Stones and Catalyst.

*Cover image via AFP