Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

China’s ‘Sergio Ramos’ quits football after Singapore ‘disgrace’

today22 March 2024

Background


CHINA skipper Zhang Linpeng has quit international football after what he called the “disgrace” of a 2-2 draw at Singapore in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: AFP

Previous post