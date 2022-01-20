Chong Wei: It pains me to see the state of Malaysian badminton

KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Chong Wei is extremely saddened by the news of Lee Zii Jia’s resignation from the national badminton squad.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Chong Wei is extremely saddened by the news of Lee Zii Jia’s resignation from the national badminton squad.
KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Chong Wei is extremely saddened by the news of Lee Zii Jia’s resignation from the national badminton squad.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: