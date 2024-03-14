Cops seek Singapore consulate’s help over checkpoint extortion claim

The incident allegedly occurred at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor at about 8.15pm last Sunday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian police are seeking the help of the Singapore consulate-general’s office in Johor Bahru to track down a woman and the owner of a Facebook account over allegations of extortion at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor.

Johor police chief M Kumar said Irene Teo was allegedly ordered to pay some S$142 (about RM500) to two traffic policemen to avoid being fined for entering the truck lane at the immigration checkpoint while headed to Singapore.

The incident occurred at about 8.15pm last Sunday and had gone viral on social media.

“However, we have not received any report from the victim. An official request has been made to the consulate-general’s office to track down the owner of the Facebook account involved to facilitate the investigation,” he said, according to Bernama.

