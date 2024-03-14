Get Audio+
Cops seek Singapore consulate’s help over checkpoint extortion claim

today14 March 2024

The incident allegedly occurred at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor at about 8.15pm last Sunday.  (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian police are seeking the help of the Singapore consulate-general’s office in Johor Bahru to track down a woman and the owner of a Facebook account over allegations of extortion at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor.

Johor police chief M Kumar said Irene Teo was allegedly ordered to pay some S$142 (about RM500) to two traffic policemen to avoid being fined for entering the truck lane at the immigration checkpoint while headed to Singapore.