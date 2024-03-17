Cops seize 51kg of meth worth RM2.57mil in Perak, duo nabbed

Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Khaw Kok Chin (centre) and Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri (third from left) with the 51kg drug haul in Kuala Kangsar today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA KANGSAR: Police believe they have crippled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 51.5kg of methamphetamine (syabu) worth RM2.57 million here yesterday.

Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Khaw Kok Chin said the two Malaysian men, in their early 30s, were apprehended yesterday morning in a car here.

He said the first suspect was employed as a factory operator, while the second suspect worked as an electrician.

Three suitcases containing 16 to 17 orange packets each, suspected to be syabu weighing 51.5kg, were seized from the car, he told reporters at the district police headquarters today. Also present was Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri.

Khaw said the syndicate, suspected to have been…