Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

Cops seize 51kg of meth worth RM2.57mil in Perak, duo nabbed

today17 March 2024

Background


Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Khaw Kok Chin (centre) and Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri (third from left) with the 51kg drug haul in Kuala Kangsar today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA KANGSAR: Police believe they have crippled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 51.5kg of methamphetamine (syabu) worth RM2.57 million here yesterday.

Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Khaw Kok Chin said the two Malaysian men, in their early 30s, were apprehended yesterday morning in a car here.