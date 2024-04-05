“Craig Gillespie to Direct Supergirl”

Cruella, and I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie is currently in talks to direct Supergirl!

This film will be for Warner Bros’ DC Studios, and is planned to start shooting for Q4, right after James Gunn’s Superman.

Supergirl is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. King is also famous for his comic run called Mister Miracle, which depicts a superhero named Scott Free, who is an escape artist. He struggles with severe mental health issues, and thus elevating King’s status as a writer with the most raw portrayals of superhero stardom.

Gunn said earlier last year in regards to this version of Supergirl,

“We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Gillespie showed his chops with I, Tonya, and Cruella, so we have high hopes with what he’s going to do with this one!

*Cover image DC Comics