Cranston and Jean-Baptiste to Return to West End

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and recent BAFTA nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, will be starring together in a new stage production of Arthurt Miller’s All My Sons.

The pair will also be joined by I May Destroy You star, Paapa Essiedu in the production, which will open in London’s West End in November.

The play was first performed in 1947, and established Miller as a major voice in US theatre. The play details the story of a self-made businessman Joe Keller, who sold the government defective airplane parts during WWII. This resulted in the death of 21 airmen and his partner was blamed, while Joe was exonerated for the crime.

