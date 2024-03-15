Crash statistics: govt pays lip service to road safety

Recently, transport minister Loke Siew Fook revealed that more than 6,600 people died on Malaysian roads last year, roughly two-thirds of whom were motorcyclists.

To anyone who keeps track of statistics like this, the numbers are truly appalling. Really, really shocking. This equates to 200 people per million inhabitants a year, the standard by which road deaths are assessed globally.

The figure really comes into stark focus when you compare it with Japan (21.3), Sweden (22), the UK (24.3), Singapore (25) and Denmark (26).

Put another way, a Malaysian is roughly eight to 10 times more likely to die in a crash than someone in any of the above countries.

Well, fear not ladies and gentlemen, because our trusty Madani government has a bold plan to save reckless drivers and riders from the error of their ways.

What will it be? Heavy fines or prison sentences? A complete overhaul of driver and rider training? A massive increase in roving police and JPJ patrols to catch people in the…