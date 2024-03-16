Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Entertainment

Deutsche Bahn, drivers’ union signal wage deal, end of strikes

today16 March 2024

Background


A man waits on a platform at the main station in Munich, Germany, last week. (dpa/AP pic)

BERLIN: Germany’s GDL train drivers’ union and rail operator Deutsche Bahn today announced they had resumed negotiations, signalling an agreement might soon be reached after months of dispute over wages and strikes.

“The negotiations are intensive but constructive. An understanding was reached on many topics,” GDL and Deutsche Bahn said in two identical statements.