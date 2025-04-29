Dev Patel is a Triple Threat in Period Revenge Action

Dev Patel is continuing to establish his triple threat filmmaking skills, with the actor coming on board to write, direct and star in The Peasant, a unique period action thriller where Patel will also produce via his Minor Realm production shingle.

An adrenalized revenge thriller, the project is being described as having shades of Braveheart and John Wick, as well as some elements of King Arthur, with the film combining medieval knights with feudal India.

Set in the 1300s, it centers on a shepherd who embarks on a rage-fueled campaign against a group of mercenary knights who ransacked his community, revealing himself to be more than he seems.

*Cover image via Matt Healy