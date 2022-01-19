Connect with us

Social News

Devotees Celebrating Thaipusam Help Malay Woman Give Birth at Batu Caves’ Temple

Miracle baby!

Published

3 weeks ago

on



(source: FMT)

Thaipusam festivities at Batu Caves this year witnessed a surprise blessing when a Malay woman gave birth to a baby girl in a car just outside the Sri Subramaniar Temple earlier yesterday (19 Jan).

According to FMT, the birth took place as a bullock cart was being pulled around the temple compound for certain ceremonies and rituals.

The Hindu devotees, both men and women who were walking towards the temple, turned around and rushed to the woman’s aid on hearing her cries for help.

Seeing she was in open view of the public, the devotees took their sarees and veshthis they had with them and held them around the woman’s vehicle to give her privacy.

Several women then assisted her in safely delivering her baby girl as witnessed by her stunned husband who was in the driver’s seat. A female devotee even helped snip off the umbilical cord with a knife after the child was delivered.

An ambulance arrived…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on