Doctor Earns RM1mil By Allegedly Selling Fake Vax Certificates, Gets Arrested By Terengganu Police

People would go to any lengths these days, especially in regards to the vaccine. From home remedy alternatives, to wild theories, we’ve heard it all. This doctor took it a step further.

A private clinic in Marang is believed to have raked in more than RM1 million in the sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates since September last year.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that some 1,900 people, including people from outside the state, were found to have been dealing with the clinic for vaccination purposes.

Police also learnt that those who wished to get the fake certificate needed to pay between RM400 and RM600 instead of the actual price of RM300 for the vaccination jab.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said a party, including Commercial Crime Investigation Department policemen, raided the private clinic on Saturday acting on a tip-off.

He said his men seized more than 100 fake…