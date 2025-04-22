Eain Yow aims to be on fire in Washington

KUALA LUMPUR: Ng Eain Yow is all fired up for the US$58,750 Squash on Fire Open which begins tomorrow in Washington after a boost in world ranking.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Ng Eain Yow is all fired up for the US$58,750 Squash on Fire Open which begins tomorrow in Washington after a boost in world ranking.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Aftar Singh
Eain Yow malaysia nation news NST Sports squash Washington
KUALA LUMPUR: The potent chemistry between singer and actress Bella Astillah and Muar member of parliament, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, continues to attract public attention.
today22 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.