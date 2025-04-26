Eain Yow fights back, Rachel cruises into semis in Washington

KUALA LUMPUR: Ng Eain Yow and Rachel Arnold powered into the men’s and women’s semi-finals of the Squash On Fire tournament in Washington on Friday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Written by: Aftar Singh
KUALA LUMPUR: Asian champion S. Sivasangari ended her Egyptian jinx with a clinical win over world No.15 Nada Abbas to storm into the semi-finals of the Grasshopper Cup in Zurich on Friday.
today26 April 2025
