Eight dead, 50 injured in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

YAOUNDE: Eight people were killed and about 50 injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium Monday ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
YAOUNDE: Eight people were killed and about 50 injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium Monday ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
YAOUNDE: Eight people were killed and about 50 injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium Monday ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: