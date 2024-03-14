Ex-sporting greats against hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Karu Selvaratnam and Santokh Singh said the country’s economy ‘should not be sacrificed’ by hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

PETALING JAYA: Two former sporting greats have voiced opposition to Malaysia hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, cautioning the government of its potential financial and economic repercussions.

Olympian Karu Selvaratnam said it would be unwise to take up the offer, considering the country’s current economic condition and the hardship faced by the people.

“Our national debt is very high. Anyone with common sense would immediately reject it. (The government should) put the money to good use in a way that benefits the people,” he told FMT.

Karu’s warning follows the announcement on Monday by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has offered Malaysia the opportunity to host the games, replacing the Australian state of Victoria.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said the Cabinet will decide soon…