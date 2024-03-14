Get Audio+
Ex-sporting greats against hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

today15 March 2024

Background


Karu Selvaratnam and Santokh Singh said the country’s economy ‘should not be sacrificed’ by hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

PETALING JAYA: Two former sporting greats have voiced opposition to Malaysia hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, cautioning the government of its potential financial and economic repercussions.

Olympian Karu Selvaratnam said it would be unwise to take up the offer, considering the country’s current economic condition and the hardship faced by the people.