[EXCLUSIVE]: “Drop” Showcases the Horrors of Technology…and First Dates

Putting yourself out there after a long time is a daunting experience. Agreeing to a first date? Even more so.

But imagine getting threats and forced to carry out horrifying tasks during your date, in front of your distractingly handsome date? Unimaginable.

This is exactly what happens to Violet, a single mother with an abusive past, played by Meghann Fahy who is best-known for her role in the second season of White Lotus. After agreeing to a date with a photographer played by 1923’s Brendon Sklenar, she begins receiving random ‘drops’ – an in-movie version of Apple’s AirDrop – from a random stranger in the swanky restaurant they are dining in.

The drops soon turn into text messages, directing her to do as she is told, escalating in stakes to the point where you will feel your own blood pressure rising. As if first dates are not stressful enough! Oh. And if she refuses, her son and sister at home get killed.

Every stranger in the restaurant is a suspect, and this refreshing thriller is thoughtful enough to give each of these suspects their own stories – which can either raise or absolve your suspicions.

Running at just over an hour and a half, the pacing of this slow burn thriller never leaves a long enough gap between the suspense, keeping you engaged and stressed the whole way. Perhaps the ingredient that works best for this film is the fact that it keeps the premise and setting simple, and stays true to the plot without overreaching for overambitious plot twists. Both Fahy and Sklenar also deliver compelling performances, which is to be expected after their successful past few years in the entertainment industry.

So run to your nearest theatre and see if you agree that this film can be considered as one of the best thrillers of the year!

