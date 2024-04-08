[EXCLUSIVE]: “Monkey Man”; Dev Patel’s Successful Labour of Love

Imagine getting your hands and toes broken, injuring your shoulder, and getting your eyes infected – and still carrying on. Now that’s dedication.

Those are the trials and tribulations, among many, that Dev Patel powered through in writing, producing, directing, and starring in Monkey Man – about a young man who lives in an underground fight club and gets himself beaten bloody in a gorilla mask. He also harbours childhood trauma, fueling his rage, and sets out to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

The pace of the film keeps you guessing – one minute you are transported into a flashback, and the next, there is blood spurting everywhere, and then there is some downtime in between allowing space for the film to breathe and the characters to show you who they are beneath the mess.

While many draw comparisons with John Wick, Patel cites that he drew from Asian influences like Bruce Lee (Enter the Dragon), as well as Indonesian and Korean cinema.

Now, if you’re up for some merciless action and gut-wrenching backstory, check out Monkey Man in cinemas near you!

*Cover image and other images via Universal Pictures