Expect Smaller Food Portions For The Same Price, Restaurant Owners To Bear 35% Additional Costs

They were left with no choice

4 weeks ago

Local food vendors have suffered through numerous new laws in the past year, such as the halt of selling beers due to price hikes of the new government policy and new liquor licensing policies.

Now, consumers may soon see smaller portions being served as some eateries grapple with price increases of raw food materials and other goods, says the Pan Malaysia Koo Soo Restaurants and Chefs Association.

Its vice-president Datuk Ringo Kaw said some operators would reduce the use of raw food and its portions, while others might reduce the volume of food to be sold.

“Essentially, reducing food portions is an increase of food price because even with smaller portions, consumers still have to pay the same (price),” he said.

He noted that some restaurateurs were left with no choice in order to maintain their clients and also said price hikes at eateries were inevitable as the country was still recovering from the devastating impacts…

Available on