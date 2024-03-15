Get Audio+
Eyes on Bank of Japan as unions announce wage hikes

today15 March 2024

Background


The Japanese central bank has deemed wage negotiations a vital factor in deliberating when and how to transition from negative rates. (Reuters pic)

TOKYO: The results of key wage hike negotiations in Japan will be announced Friday, with a win for workers expected to set the stage for a hotly anticipated shift away from the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

Wage growth has been sluggish in Japan for decades, and the government partly blames this for the economy’s woes.