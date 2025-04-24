Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Federer to serve as Le Mans starter

today25 April 2025

Background


Roger Federer will serve as official starter for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race in June, organisers said on Thursday.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Reuters

Previous post