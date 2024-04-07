Former NST journalist sets record with 17 km swim from Pulau Lang Tengah to Pulau Perhentian!

MY team and I are on a quest to pioneer a cluster of marathon swims in Terengganu that we call the Terengganu Four Swims.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
today7 April 2024
MY team and I are on a quest to pioneer a cluster of marathon swims in Terengganu that we call the Terengganu Four Swims.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: RIDZWAN RAHIM
LONDON: Kai Havertz has emerged as an unlikely key man in Arsenal’s bid for their first Premier League title for 20 years, producing the kind of performances that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards - but that he lacked earlier this season.
today7 April 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.