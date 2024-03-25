Frankie Muniz Is Not Keen On Son Being An Actor

Former child star Frankie Muniz, notably known for his role as Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle, has expressed his reluctance to allow his child in following his footsteps.

“I would never let my kid go into the business,” the 38-year-old said. “And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences.” Muniz, who also acted in “Big Fat Liar” with Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes, continued, “And I just think it’s an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there’s a ton of rejection.”

Muniz made his comments days after the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was released, which entails the alleged inappropriate behaviour on the sets of several Nickelodeon shows in the ’90s.

Muniz is still involved an acting, and is also a professional race car driver. He shares a son with wife, Paige Price.