“Friday the 13th” Prequel Series is Now in Pre-Production!

Linda Cardellini has been selected to play the lead role in the Friday the 13th prequel series, titled Crystal Lake!

Cardellini will play Pamela Voorhees, the mother of Jason Voorhees, the face of the slasher franchise known for wearing a hockey mask. However, in the original film, Jason is a child who drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. This leads his mother, Pamela, to seek revenge against the counselors she blamed for her son’s death.

Cardellini is known for her role in the Scooby-Doo live-action franchise as well as Laura Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.