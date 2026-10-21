From Ramen To Pickleball, Here’s What’s Coming To The Capitol By 1 Utama

The Capitol by 1 Utama City Group is set to soft-open on 16 November 2026. The six-level lifestyle podium forms part of an integrated development that also includes two Grade A corporate office towers.

Directly connected to the upcoming BU11 station on the LRT3 Shah Alam Line, the development aims to serve nearby office workers, residents, and visitors looking for places to eat, shop, work, and unwind.

1. A mix of local and international food spots

Food lovers can look forward to a wide selection of dining options, from quick bites and coffee runs to more substantial meals.

Among the confirmed tenants are Kiwami Ramen & Gyoza Bar, South Korean coffee brand Bean Brothers, and South African fast-casual chain Galito’s. Local favourites and homegrown concepts will also be represented by India Gate, The Pantry by Bricks and Butter, Oaks and Ivory, and Nashville-inspired fried chicken spot Fowlboys Diner.

Indonesian restaurant SE’INDONESIA will…