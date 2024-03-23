Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Garrido to have another look at Malaysian team in second friendly against India

today24 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-23 football team beat their counterparts from India 2-1 in an international friendly at KLFA Stadium on Friday.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Farah Azharie

Previous post